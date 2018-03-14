Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch

Facebook is talking to news outlets about creating daily videos that would live in the site's Watch tab, CNBC can confirm.

The company is currently in talks with 10 major news outlets about producing roughly 3-minute videos that would live in the Watch tab and could also appear in the main News Feed, a source close to the company said. News publishers would also be able to launch live videos during breaking news.

The company is still negotiating with the news organizations how much it would pay and what the revenue structure will look like long term.

Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases.

But this is the first time Facebook has considered paying for news directly — a concept media mogul Rupert Murdoch floated in January.

