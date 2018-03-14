"It's one of the world's only street-legal MC12 Corsas," says David, adding the exhaust note (that telltale sound you hear when the engine revs) "is fantastic," and "the look in that bright, bright orange. It is a very, very rare piece."

But this supercar isn't for sale. In fact, it's part of a private collection of souped up rides owned by wealthy entrepreneur and car enthusiast Barry Skolnick.

"He has a problem that we all wish we had — he has too many cars," says David. "So sometimes I allow him to store his vehicles here in the store." At last count, Skolnick owned 55 supercars worth many millions of dollars.

And when Skolnick took a visit to Prestige Imports to check up on his MC12, David had a surprise for him — a synchronized music and light extravaganza showcasing the car.