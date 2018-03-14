Key Republican is talking to the White House about tax plan 'phase two'

House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady is talking to the White House about a possible "phase two" of the Republican tax plan.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at a second part of the tax proposal to follow the law passed in December. Brady wants to bring forward further changes to the tax code this year, his office said, but it is unclear if it would happen before or after November's midterm elections.

Possible revisions include making individual tax cuts permanent, like the reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. The GOP made individual tax cuts only temporary in order to reduce the amount by which the plan was estimated to increase budget deficits.

Republicans could also seek changes to encourage innovation or household savings. It is unclear exactly what those tweaks to the tax code would be.