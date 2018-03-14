Markets get a friend in Larry Kudlow who might buck Trump on two key issues

With Larry Kudlow about to ascend to top economic advisor to President Donald Trump, investors get an ally of open markets, a supply-side free trader and passionate advocate for a strong currency.
As important, the impending appointment, which CNBC reported Wednesday afternoon, marks what should be a peaceful handoff of influence from Gary Cohn to another figure who can provide sound advice to the president.
"I would characterize it as a safe pick and a pick that many believe will be able to communicate in a way where his voice will be heard," said Michael Yoshikami, founder of Destination Wealth Management as well as a fellow CNBC contributor who frequently appeared on-air with Kudlow. "That's part of why he was selected. He knows media, he knows how to do this, and there's something to be said for someone who has some savvy in terms of media relationships."
Kudlow will arrive at the job following a TV career that began in 2001, preceded by a long run in business and a stint from 1981-85 in the Reagan administration, at the Office of Management and Budget.
On CNBC, he hosted or appeared on a number of shows, including "Kudlow & Cramer" and "The Kudlow Report." Through it all, his advocacy for open markets and his beloved "King Dollar" were consistent.