More White House departures could be coming — here's who to watch

The Trump administration is snipping away at loose ends — and more cuts could be coming.

In his first year as president, Donald Trump has parted with top-level staff at a higher rate than his five most recent predecessors, according to a recent study.

Within Trump's first 12 months in the White House he lost Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, national security advisor Michael Flynn, senior advisor Steve Bannon and press secretary Sean Spicer, to name a few.

In recent weeks, the flurry of high-profile firings and resignations appears to have gained momentum. Since February alone, Trump's top diplomat, top economic advisor, staff secretary, communications director and personal assistant have exited his administration.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's dismissal on Tuesday came as a surprise even to Tillerson himself, according to a statement from a State Department spokesman who was fired the same day by the White House for reportedly contradicting the official message.

But they may not be the last shoes to drop, as recent news reports portray a White House in disarray.

Even the president implied that further staff changes could be forthcoming. Following the revelation of Tillerson's removal on Tuesday, Trump told reporters outside the White House: "We're getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want."

Here's a list of Trump administration officials to keep an eye on: