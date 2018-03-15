Bon Jovi's son shares the best business advice his dad has ever given him

Over the past three decades, Jon Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million albums and performed on thousands of stages around the world. Today, the rock icon is still touring, and his Grammy-winning band, Bon Jovi, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018. But he's also found time to launch a unique rosé wine label with his son, Jesse Bongiovi.

The father-son team have been working on their rosé, Diving into Hampton Water, for the past two years with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand. It recently hit the shelves in New York and New Jersey and will be available all along the east coast later this year.

Before teaming up with his dad, Bongiovi only ever saw his father's "the finished product," he tells CNBC Make It: "You go and you see my dad perform and you go, there it is. That's great."

Now he's getting to experience the hard work that goes on behind the scenes of any complicated endeavor and it's been illuminating.