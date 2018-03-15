VISIT CNBC.COM

Bon Jovi's son shares the best business advice his dad has ever given him

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi
Over the past three decades, Jon Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million albums and performed on thousands of stages around the world. Today, the rock icon is still touring, and his Grammy-winning band, Bon Jovi, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018. But he's also found time to launch a unique rosé wine label with his son, Jesse Bongiovi.

The father-son team have been working on their rosé, Diving into Hampton Water, for the past two years with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand. It recently hit the shelves in New York and New Jersey and will be available all along the east coast later this year.

Before teaming up with his dad, Bongiovi only ever saw his father's "the finished product," he tells CNBC Make It: "You go and you see my dad perform and you go, there it is. That's great."

Now he's getting to experience the hard work that goes on behind the scenes of any complicated endeavor and it's been illuminating.

"To get to see behind the curtain and really talk with him every day about business decisions and why we're thinking different things and how we're planning through different things has been a really great opportunity," says Bongiovi.

The best advice his dad has passed along, he says, is to slow down and take the time to produce the highest quality product.

Bongiovi admits that his instinct was to launch the wine company "as fast as possible. I get kind of worked up on things and my dad has always been there to say: 'Don't just do it fast. Do it right. Make sure that this is going to be the absolute best that it can be because, once it's out, there's no taking it back.'"

And Bon Jovi is learning from his entrepreneurial 23-year-old son, too. "I work for Jess. This isn't my thing," he tells CNBC Make It. "I'm pleased that people are liking the product, but he would not have made a product that he wouldn't have been proud to share."

