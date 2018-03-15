European equities seen mixed as trade concerns continue

European markets are set for a mixed open Thursday as investors monitor new earnings and economic data amid continued concerns over global trade.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 4.2 points at 7,136; the DAX 30 is seen up by 55 points at 12,279; and the CAC 40 is seen lower by 15 points at 5,253, according to IG.

In Asia, equities were mixed after reports that the White House wants China to reduce its trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has chosen a new economic advisor — economist and senior CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow. Kudlow told CNBC Wednesday that a "great country needed a strong currency."

Back in Europe, investors will keep an eye on politics after the U.K. decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats — the biggest expulsion since the Cold War. Russia has said it wants the U.K. to prove that Moscow was involved in a nerve agent attack on a former spy in U.K. territory.

Earnings will continue to be monitored with Altice, Lufthansa, Generali and H&M reporting their latest numbers. Meanwhile, Societe Generale announced that Didier Valet, deputy chief of investment banking activities, left the bank "following a divergence of approaches regarding management of a specific legal matter," Reuters reported. In the U.K., investors have reportedly given Jes Staley, the CEO of Barclays, a year to fix the investment bank.

In terms of data, the IEA is releasing its oil market report at 9 a.m. London time and there will be inflation numbers out from France at about 7.45 a.m. London time.