Peter Thiel is betting on bitcoin because one cryptocurrency will become the 'online equivalent to gold'

Venture capitalist and early Facebook Peter Thiel is betting on bitcoin for its size, and the possibility it becomes a gold-like safe haven.

"I would be long bitcoin, and neutral to skeptical of just about everything else at this point with a few possible exceptions," Thiel said during a conversation Thursday at the Economic Club of New York. "There will be one online equivalent to gold, and the one you'd bet on would be the biggest."

The PayPal co-founder backed the idea of bitcoin becoming a store of value instead of a go-to currency for daily transactions.

"I'm not talking about a new payments system," Thiel said, adding that bitcoin is too cumbersome for that use case. "It's like bars of gold in a vault that never move, and it's a sort of hedge of sorts against the whole world going falling apart."

Thiel scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and said there's a 20 to 50 percent chance it ends up moving higher.