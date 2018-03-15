Saudi crown prince threatens to develop a nuke as kingdom seeks foreign nuclear technology

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince says the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one.

The comment raises concerns about nuclear proliferation at a time when the Saudis are seeking foreign technology for their nuclear energy program, including from the United States. It also comes just two months ahead of a deadline that could see President Donald Trump scrap an accord that limits Iran's nuclear program.

In an interview with CBS, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, but that could change suddenly.

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," he said in an interview that will air on the news magazine program "60 Minutes."

The kingdom has plans to build 16 nuclear power reactors within 25 years, according to the World Nuclear Association. The cost of the projects could reach $80 billion, a huge opportunity for the companies that build and operate nuclear plants.