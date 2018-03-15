Lying about your taxes? You could face up to five years in prison 9:47 AM ET Tue, 13 March 2018 | 02:09

If you wait until the final days (or hours) to work on your taxes, you might have to frantically hunt down 1099s or call a relative to ask the cost basis on stocks they gave you.

Instead, give yourself enough time to research what documents you'll need and to gather them.

Ideally, tax filers should step away from their returns upon completion, then reassess, said April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"It's human nature," Walker said. "It's easier to see blatant errors once you've put it down and look at it later."

Even technical issues like a computer failure (or realizing that your information is on a laptop you left at work) could increase your chances of making mistakes.

"If you run into a glitch at the last minute, there's just not enough time to remedy the situation which may result in your return getting filed late," Walker said.