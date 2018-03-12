The 'bizarre' money secret many Americans keep — even from their spouse

"How much do you make?"

It's a question many Americans are hesitant to answer — even when it's a loved one asking.

About 1 in 5 Americans don't tell anyone how much their salary is, including their spouses or partners, according to a recent survey from Aspiration, a California-based financial services firm.

Only 60 percent of women and 52 percent of men share their salaries with their significant others, Aspiration found. The firm polled 725 adults in early February.

Even those couples who divulge salary details tend to do so after they hit a relationship milestone: 45 percent wait until they are moving in with each other, 15 percent wait until they are engaged, and 10 percent wait until marriage.