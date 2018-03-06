Here's another reason to think twice before using your debit card

Consumers like paying with debit cards as a way to stick to a budget. For thieves, that plastic represents a lucrative spending opportunity.

In 2017, the number of debit cards compromised at ATMs and merchant card readers — typically via skimming devices that capture card data — rose 10 percent, according to a new report from data analytics company FICO. Instances of ATMs and card readers being targeted rose 8 percent, FICO said.

The increase follows two years of larger spikes in this kind of fraud, said Michael Betron, senior director of product management at FICO.

"If you look at it over the last three years, the rate of compromise has almost doubled," he said.

Skimming isn't the only tool in thieves' arsenal. In data breaches last year, 16 percent of victims had a debit card number compromised, and 3 percent, a debit card PIN, according to a report from Javelin Strategy & Research.