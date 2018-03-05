For some young adults, having a full-time job doesn't translate into financial independence from their parents.

Nearly a quarter (24 percent) of millennials who are fully employed report receiving help from their parents with bill-paying, according to a recent survey by Instamotor.com. The majority of them, about 80 percent, do not live with mom or dad.

"For some millennials, especially those just transitioning into adulthood, it can take some time to get to the point where they don't need their parents' help," said certified financial planner Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"I'd never tell a parent not to help their kids, but they do need to set parameters," Cheng said.