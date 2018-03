Investors should buy McDonald's stock on the dip ahead of strong first-quarter sales, Jefferies advised its clients Friday.

"Although the quick service restaurant category remains very competitive/promotional, the data reflects continued underlying brand improvement at McDonald's in addition to what we believe will be tangible 2018 same-store sales drivers," analyst Andy Barish wrote on Friday. "We remain buyers of McDonald's on the recent pullback with a $200 price target."