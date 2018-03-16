Europe markets seen mixed as trade concerns continue

In Asia, equities edged lower amid heightened fears of a global trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan, was off 0.2 percent.
Stateside, Wall Street edged fractionally lower in the previous session, with the S&P 500 notching its first four-day losing streak of the calendar year. The move lower appeared to have been prompted by a New York Times report which indicated U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents linked to President Donald Trump's businesses. Meanwhile, the U.S. president has decided to oust H.R. McMaster as his national security advisor, according to a Washington Post report.
Back in Europe, Italy's Tiscali is expected to post its latest figures on Friday morning. And, on the data front, final estimates for euro area inflation are expected to be published at around 10:00 a.m. London time.