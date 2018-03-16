    ×

    Europe markets seen mixed as trade concerns continue

    • The FTSE 100 is seen 2 points lower at 7,141; the CAC 40 is set to open 4 points lower at 5,266 while the DAX is expected to open up around 8 points at 12,365, according to IG.
    • Stateside, Wall Street edged fractionally lower in the previous session, with the S&P 500 notching its first four-day losing streak of the calendar year.

    European markets are set for a mixed open Friday morning, as reports of further political disruption in the White House tested investors' nerves.

    In Asia, equities edged lower amid heightened fears of a global trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan, was off 0.2 percent.

    Stateside, Wall Street edged fractionally lower in the previous session, with the S&P 500 notching its first four-day losing streak of the calendar year. The move lower appeared to have been prompted by a New York Times report which indicated U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents linked to President Donald Trump's businesses. Meanwhile, the U.S. president has decided to oust H.R. McMaster as his national security advisor, according to a Washington Post report.

    Back in Europe, Italy's Tiscali is expected to post its latest figures on Friday morning. And, on the data front, final estimates for euro area inflation are expected to be published at around 10:00 a.m. London time.

