J&J says it's received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Johnson & Johnson has received an offer of about $2.1 billion for its LifeScan business from private equity firm Platinum Equity, the companies announced Friday.

The blood glucose monitor business generated net revenue of about $1.5 billion last year. J&J has until June 15 to accept the offer, unless it's extended. If accepted, the deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

The transaction was included in the earnings forecast J&J gave in January.

Last year, J&J said it was reviewing strategic options several of its diabetes businesses, including LifeScan, Calibra Medical and Animas. In October, J&J announced it had decided to close Animas and exit the insulin pump market. It chose Medtronic as its partner to transition current patients.

Shares of J&J were flat in premarket trade.