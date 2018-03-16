Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior

A second Nike executive is leaving the the company in the wake of complaints about inappropriate behavior at the sneaker giant, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately. Martin joined Nike in 1997 and most recently oversaw several of the company's major business units, including women's, running, training and basketball.

Representatives from Nike did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Martin's departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct.

Edwards, who was considered a potential successor to CEO Mark Parker, resigned Thursday, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. Nike is in the process of transitioning its business and will use Edwards as a consultant until August, when he will officially retire.

A Nike spokesman told the Journal there were complaints against Martin but no allegations against Edwards.

Parker said Nike would be reviewing the company's protocol for dealing with internal complaints, the Journal reported. Furthermore, to deal with Edwards' unplanned absence, Parker said he will remain chairman and CEO of Nike beyond 2020.

"We've heard from strong and courageous employees," Parker wrote in Thursday's memo. "This has been a very difficult time and we are still talking to team members to better understand what we need to change."

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.

— CNBC's Chloe Aiello contributed to this report.