Shares of several Apple suppliers traded sharply lower in Asia Monday morning trade following a report from Bloomberg that the tech giant was making screens of its own.

The iPhone maker is producing limited quantities of screens "for testing purposes" at a facility located close to its headquarters in California, according to the Bloomberg report, which cited several anonymous sources.

Apple makes use of a network of suppliers that includes Samsung Electronics, which produces organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, panels for the iPhone X. Samsung shares were down 1.06 percent as of Asia morning trade.

LG Display, which is reportedly expected to start supplying displays to Apple, was off by 0.53 percent.

Over in Japan, shares of Sharp were down 2.71 percent and Japan Display fell 3.38 percent.