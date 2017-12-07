    ×

    IPhone X may soon use screens from LG in addition to Samsung: Report

    • LG Display is reportedly ready to provide OLED screens for the iPhone X
    • Apple has relied on Samsung to provide the panels until now
    • An additional supplier could help alleviate any constraints, particularly if Apple uses OLED screens in new iPhones next year, too
    A member of staff photographs a customer as he checks the new iPhone X upon its U.K release in the Apple store, on November 3, 2017 in London, England.
    LG may soon start to supply some of the displays used in the iPhone X, according to The Korea Herald.

    Apple currently uses OLED panels from Samsung for the iPhone X. The Korea Herald said that LG may begin shipping as many as 60 million displays for the iPhone in June, provided a deal between Apple and LG closes.

    "Regarding the OLED supply deal for Apple's iPhone X, nothing has been set in detail. When anything is confirmed in detail, we will announce it, or (otherwise an announcement will be made) in a month," LG Display said in a recent filing according to The Korea Herald.

    The quote suggests that discussions are ongoing but that LG is prepared to deliver displays if Apple wants them. This could help Apple manufacture iPhone X units at a faster pace. Reports suggested early supply constraints were related to the OLED screens, though Apple seems to have managed to overcome any potential supply issues.

    If LG is able to build displays for this year's iPhone X, it's possible Apple will tap the company again for 2018 iPhones, which are also expected to employ OLED panels.

