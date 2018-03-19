Cramer's lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I'm not backing down   

Ventas: "[CEO] Deb Cafaro is money in the bank. I know it yields 6 [percent] and change, I know people are worried about it, I know the real estate investment trust health care portion is very, very weak, but I'm not going to run away from Deb Cafaro's work. I think it's OK."

Oclaro: "They had a very good quarter and the optical space is very hot. Do I buy a stock like this, all the way up there after getting hit in technology? Let's wait a little bit. I bet you can get that stock under $9."

Ship Finance International: "It has a very large yield, which I've got to tell you, when I've gotten involved with those particular ship companies you know it's been a big mistake, so I am staying away. And let me just add: it's a $300 million stock now."

The Carlyle Group: "You know what, [since] you bought at $23, it is a buy. It's got a 6 percent yield. Some very smart guys. I like that idea."

Parker-Hannifin Corp.: "I'm not walking away from Parker-Hannifin, either. I've got a lot I'm not walking away from. I've got to tell you, I thought Parker-Hannifin's quarter was incredibly strong, but because of all the tariffs and talk about China, which I think somewhat affects Parker-Hannifin, people have been running away from the stock. I think that's a mistake."

Synaptics: "I think a lot of people thought that they should've been hurt far more about the idea that Apple's going to bring glass screens in house. It didn't because they've got very good technology. We had the CEO on. I bless it."

American International Group: "It does go down every day. When I was doing the charts this weekend I saw that they were really the only insurance company that's not doing well. May I suggest you go with Travelers or Chubb?"

Camping World Holdings: "I like the thesis of outdoors. I think it's been kind of caught up in some of these issues involving firearms and Gander Mountain. And by the way, Marcus Lemonis is always welcome on 'Mad Money.'"

Lam Research: "Look, let's understand: Lam Research hit $234 last week. There's a lot of stocks that hit a new high last week that are coming down. If you want to take some profits, I totally get it, but this is an inexpensive stock based on 2019 earnings."