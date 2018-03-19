Congress likely wants to avoid the year's third shutdown embarrassment as lawmakers try to turn their attention to the campaign trail. As of now, Congress could be forced to approve its sixth short-term funding bill of the fiscal year if leaders cannot release and pass spending legislation by Friday.

Last month, lawmakers approved a bill that would allow them to bust through spending caps and boost military and domestic spending by about $300 billion over two years. Domestic money would go to things such as improving infrastructure and fighting the opioid crisis.

Congress had another six weeks to write the "omnibus" spending bill that would actually determine which agencies and programs got the money. Familiar political fights have slowed progress toward passing the bill this week.

Some in the GOP want the legislation to include more money for immigration enforcement. Others want to allow the Trump administration to take funding away from so-called sanctuary cities. Democrats are unlikely to support either measure.

The Affordable Care Act also is a point of contention. Some Democrats and Republicans aim to include provisions to help reduce health-care premium costs on Obamacare exchanges.

Conservatives have pushed back, arguing that they do not want to prop up the health-care law. Some Republicans also oppose subsidies for insurers who cover abortion.

Trump also has reportedly opposed a plan to put $900 million toward a rail tunnel project under the Hudson River. House Republicans in both New Jersey and New York could hesitate to support the spending legislation if it does not include the money meant to improve transportation into New York City.