Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference

Jeff Bezos kicked off Amazon's annual robotics conference with a scene straight out of a science-fiction movie.

Amazon began its annual invite-only MARS conference on Monday. The conference is dedicated to machine learning, home automation, robotics and space exploration.

Bezos posted a photo on Twitter posing with the dog-like Boston Dynamics robot, and wrote, "Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference."

The robot, named SpotMini, has become popular on the internet after unsettling videos of it learning how to open doors went viral on YouTube. Some viewers tweeted their fear that the robot would end all humans.

In addition to hanging out with SpotMini, Bezos has also been playing beer pong with another robot at the conference, according to videos that have surfaced on Twitter.

Last year, Bezos pulled a bigger robot stunt at MARS. He piloted a 13-foot-tall mechanical robot built by a South Korean company named Hankook Mirae. While he looked a bit like a real-life Transformer, the robot was more for show than function.