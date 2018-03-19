'Congratulations, Mr President!' Praise for Putin's election victory pours in from (some) world leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin secured a fourth term following a landslide victory Sunday in a presidential election that everyone expected him to win.

The messages of praise and congratulations being sent to Russia's strongman leader, who won 76.6 percent of the vote, reveal much about the country's standing on a global stage and what direction its relations with the rest of the world might take.

Conversely, the silence from other countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and the rest of Europe, reveals where relations are most strained. President Donald Trump has not made any statement about Putin's election win at a time when his administration's relationship with Putin and the Kremlin is being closely watched.

CNBC takes a look at some of the praise, congratulations and other responses from around the world.