Putin enjoys landslide victory for now, but he and Russia ‘will have to change’

Russian President Vladimir Putin won another landslide election victory on Sunday, as expected, amid accusations of vote irregularities.
But analysts expect Putin to face mounting pressure to enact reforms and win back an increasingly disenchanted young generation.
Putin won 76.6 percent of the vote, Russia's Central Election Committee said Monday, with voter turnout at 67.4 percent, above the 65.2 percent seen in 2012.
Starting his fourth term as president, Putin is set to become the second longest ruling leader of Russia, behind only Josef Stalin, who led the country for almost 30 years.
However, his win comes amid growing disenchantment, particularly among the urban, younger generation, about Putin's leadership and the lack of political plurality in Russia.
Alexander Rahr, a political analyst at the German-Russian Forum and acquaintance of Putin, told CNBC on Monday that the election was a "typical Russian vote," but added that despite Putin's massive win, he would have to listen to growing calls for change, particularly from the young.
"I think that Putin will have to change and this is what every analyst is saying. He cannot rule the country like before. He understands that the youth is rebelling and a lot of people want to have more reforms and he has to open the country. So let's see how things develop," Rahr said.