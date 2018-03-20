FDA considering restricting menthol and other flavors from tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration is taking the first step toward implementing a rule about the role flavors, including menthol, play in attracting users to certain tobacco products.

The agency is publishing an advanced notice of proposed rule-making seeking public comment on the role that flavors in tobacco products play in attracting youth, as well as in helping smokers switch to potentially less harmful alternatives.

Download the full text of the FDA's advance notice of proposed rulemaking

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.