FDA moves forward on nicotine regulation in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration is making initial steps toward implementing a rule about the maximum level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes, following an announcement of its plans last summer that rocked stocks of tobacco companies.

The regulator is publishing an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking, a first step in the process to require the level of nicotine in cigarettes be low enough to make them minimally or non-addictive.

The FDA, headed by Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, announced its plans in July, sending shares of tobacco makers Altria, British American Tobacco, Vector Group, Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands plummeting.

Thursday's announcement sent tobacco stocks whipsawing. Shares of Altria, which sells Marlboro in the U.S., slipped 2 percent before the bell then recovered to gain 0.9 percent in morning trade.

"We envision the potential circumstance where nicotine levels in cigarettes do not spur or sustain addiction for some portion of potential smokers," the FDA said in its notice. "This could give addicted users the choice and ability to quit more easily, and it could help to prevent experimenters (mainly youth) from initiating regular use and becoming regular smokers."

The next steps include soliciting public input before moving toward a potential draft rule.