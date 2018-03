It's been a volatile week for stocks as DC-dysfunction and changes in market leadership have led to whipsaw moves in the major averages.

But periods of volatility can be a chance for investors to buy names that might have unfairly sold off, which is exactly what "Halftime Report" trader and HPM Partners' Jim Lebenthal is doing. He recently bought Goldman Sachs and Alaska Air since he believes both companies have upcoming positive catalysts that will propel them higher.