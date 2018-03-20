    ×

    Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private

    Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it has ended talks with the Nordstrom family about taking the company private.

    The company said in a statement that its special committee ended discussions because the parties couldn't agree to an "acceptable price."

    Shares of the retailer fell 4 percent in after-hours trade.

    A group of Nordstrom family members, which owns 31.2 percent of Nordstrom, has been working to take the retailer private since last year. The company had appointed a special committee to the company's board to evaluate those efforts.

    On March 5, Nordstrom rejected the family's initial takeover offer of $50 per share. That figure was below the stock's closing price that day of $51.90.

    The company said Tuesday that it is confident in its ability to grow market share and take advantage of future opportunities.

