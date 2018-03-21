Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Five Below gained 1 percent in the extended session. The discount retailer topped Wall Street expectations on fourth quarter earnings and revenue. Five Below also issued first quarter guidance that surpassed analyst expectations.

Herman Miller stock dropped close to 3 percent after the bell after the home furnishings manufacturer reported third quarter financial results. Herman Miller issued fourth quarter guidance that fell below Wall Street expectations, AP reported.

Shares of Altair Engineering fell 1.5 percent in the extended session. The software company beat on revenue in their fourth quarter financial report, but issued first quarter guidance that disappointed analysts.

Facebook stock edged up in extended trading. Following reports of a scandal with firm Cambridge Analytica, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg released statements on Wednesday outlining actions taken to ensure the safety of users' data. After two straight days of losses, Facebook stock finished the regular session up slightly and continued that trajectory after the bell.