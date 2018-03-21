Cramer: Facebook's troubles shouldn't weigh on the rest of FANG—or FAANNG   

With all the negative Facebook-Cambridge Analytica headlines, CNBC's Jim Cramer had to remind investors not to let the news reflect badly on all of the FANG stocks.

"You can't write off FANG because these are dynamic institutions. They're constantly evolving," the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday, using his acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

Elongating the acronym to FAANNG to include the stocks of Apple and Nvidia, Cramer went through the companies one by one to explain why they are still worth investors' time.