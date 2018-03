In Asia, equities edged higher after a recent run of losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was up 0.5 percent, following gains on Wall Street.

Stateside, investors appeared relatively convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to 1.75 percent, up from 1.5 percent, on Wednesday. However, markets were less sure over how many more to expect this year. The U.S. central bank is widely anticipated to signal three or four further rate hikes for the year as a whole.

Back in Europe, France's Hermes and Britain's Lloyd's of London were both expected to report their latest figures on Wednesday.