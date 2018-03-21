Powell says trade policy has become a growing concern among Fed members

This week's two-day meetings of the Federal Reserve marked the first for Jerome Powell as chairman.

Powell said a number of his colleagues brought up the tariffs during the policy meeting and reported that trade policy was a concern coming from their districts.

Powell took over the central bank's reins from Janet Yellen, who served from 2014 until early February. In addition to this being Powell's first Federal Open Market Committee meeting, it also marks his first opportunity to take questions from the press in the quarterly news conferences that Fed chairs conduct.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.