    Starbucks says it's achieved pay equity in the US

    • Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers.
    • The company is hoping to achieve the same goal with its global workforce.
    Source: Starbucks

    Starbucks announced on Wednesday that it has achieved 100 percent pay equity for women and men, and employees of all races in the U.S. The company said it is now looking to achieve pay equity for employees globally.

    "This milestone is the result of years of work and commitment, and we believe it is important, as company of our scale, to help bring more attention to this critical issue," Lucy Helm, Starbucks executive vice president and chief partner officer said in a statement.

    Starbucks has long made employee benefits a priority, offering comprehensive parental leave and sick time benefits.

    "Starbucks has consistently outperformed our industry in terms of pay equity, but it is incumbent upon us to do more," Helm said.

