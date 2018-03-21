Trump rages against media in defense of congratulatory call to Putin

President Donald Trump defended his congratulatory phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a pair of bellicose tweets on Wednesday.
In the Twitter messages — the president's second social media salvo of the day — Trump blasted the media, whom he said "wanted me to excoriate" Putin.
"They are wrong!" Trump said, asserting that the Kremlin can help solve a host of international problems — "even the coming Arms Race."
Trump tweet I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing.......
Trump tweet .....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the "smarts." Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!
During a White House meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump first acknowledged congratulating Putin in a phone call following his landslide victory in the recent Russian presidential election.
Trump, who had discussed selling U.S. weapons to the Saudi prince, said, "I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory."
"We will probably get together in the not too distant future so that we can discuss ... the arms race," Trump added.