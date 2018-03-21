Trump rages against media in defense of congratulatory call to Putin

But a Washington Post report Tuesday evening, citing officials familiar with the call, revealed that Trump had been explicitly warned by his senior staff not to congratulate Putin on his re-election.

His national security advisors went as far as to include an all-caps note in his briefing materials for the call that read "DO NOT CONGRATULATE."

When Trump noted that "Obama called him also," in his Wednesday tweet, the president was likely referring to a 2012 call between President Barack Obama and Putin in which the former U.S. president also congratulated the Russian leader.

At the time, Obama was criticized for complimenting the winner of an election viewed by some as being illegitimate. But Obama also addressed areas of disagreement with Putin, including the nations' policies on Syria and missile defense, according to a contemporaneous press release.

In the Tuesday call, however, Trump reportedly chose not to condemn Putin for allegedly poisoning London-based ex-spy Sergei Skripal, whose assassination attempt has been blamed on Russia by both the U.S. and Britain.

By avoiding the condemnation, Trump ignored the advice of his own policy aides, the Post reported.

Trump suggested that he would be able to forge a stronger relationship with Russia than his predecessors. He said prior presidents were either lacking in "smarts," referencing President George W. Bush, or deficient in "energy or chemistry," pointing to Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.