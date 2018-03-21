White House will announce tariffs cracking down on Chinese theft of intellectual property: Sources

The White House plans to announce a package of tariffs Thursday penalizing China for intellectual property theft, a senior White House official and a person briefed on the plan said.

The measures unveiled Thursday will not include restrictions on Chinese investment in the U.S. or student visas. President Donald Trump will be briefed again in two weeks to consider more actions based on the effects of the first phase, the sources said. The president worries the measures could hit American universities too hard, according to the sources.

Both the timing of the announcement and scope of the tariffs are in flux. The president has pushed for tariffs on $60 billion in goods. But by law, the penalties must be limited to the amount of harm the U.S. Trade Representative finds the unfair trade practices have done to the U.S. economy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.