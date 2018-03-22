    ×

    How to see who your Facebook friends are, and how to unfriend them

    • It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook.
    • Here's how to see who you're friends with, and how to quickly unfriend people.
    • You should do this if you don't know some people very well, since they're sharing your name and entire friend list whenever they approve apps for use on Facebook.
    Founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
    Following news of the Facebook data scandal, it's probably a good idea for all of us to do a Facebook audit and see who our friends are. We've probably all collected hundreds, if not thousands, over the years.

    It's important to trust the people you're friends with, too, since their friend list is shared each time they grand permission to an application, which means your name might be floating all over the place if you have a friend who's particularly cavalier with how he or she uses his Facebook account.

    Here's how to see your Facebook friends, and how to unfriend people.

    On the web

    Here's how to see your friends on Facebook.
    • First visit Facebook.com
    • Next, click your name. This brings you to your profile.
    • Tap "Friends."
    • Facebook will show a list of all of your friends, including recently added folks and work colleagues.
    • To unfriend someone, tap the button that says "Friends" and then select "Unfriend."

    From the Facebook app

    It's easy to unfriend people.
    • On the most recent Facebook app things are a bit easier.
    • First, tap the icon on the bottom right-side of the screen that that looks like a hamburger (or three lines in a row.)
    • Tap "Friends."
    • Tap the "Friends" button and then select "Unfriend."