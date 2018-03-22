How to see who your Facebook friends are, and how to unfriend them

Following news of the Facebook data scandal, it's probably a good idea for all of us to do a Facebook audit and see who our friends are. We've probably all collected hundreds, if not thousands, over the years.

It's important to trust the people you're friends with, too, since their friend list is shared each time they grand permission to an application, which means your name might be floating all over the place if you have a friend who's particularly cavalier with how he or she uses his Facebook account.

Here's how to see your Facebook friends, and how to unfriend people.