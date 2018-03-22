Trump says John Bolton will replace HR McMaster as national security advisor

John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, the latest move in an ongoing shakeup of the president's top advisors.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump said Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., will take over the post on April 9. McMaster, an Army lieutenant general, "has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend," the president wrote.

In a separate statement, McMaster said he is requesting retirement from the Army this summer, after which he will "leave public service." As recently as last week, the White House denied a string of reports saying McMaster could soon leave.

McMaster's exit is just the latest departure of a top Trump administration official announced in the last two weeks. Larry Kudlow recently replaced Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council, while Mike Pompeo is set to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, pending Senate confirmation.

Along with Cohn and Tillerson, McMaster was considered a more moderate voice in the White House who restrained the president's impulses.

The lieutenant general will become the second national security advisor to leave the job since Trump took office last year. He had the task of advising a president who often tweets unfiltered thoughts about delicate national security situations such as North Korea's weapons program and the Iran nuclear deal.

Since taking the position, McMaster has faced criticism from some Trump supporters who have attacked him as a "globalist." In Bolton, Trump will get an advisor perhaps more prone to military intervention around the globe.

Bolton, 69, served as ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush during parts of 2005 and 2006.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.