John Dowd resigned Thursday as President Donald Trump's lead attorney in the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"I love the president and wish him well," Dowd told NBC News.

The New York Times, which broke the news of Dowd's departure, noted that he had been considering leaving in recent months after being named to head Trump's legal team last summer.

Dowd "ultimately concluded that Mr. Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice," the Times said, citing a person briefed on Dowd's departure.

Specifically, Dowd had opposed Trump's desire to be interviewed by Mueller's office.

Another lawyer for Trump, Jay Sekulow, said, "John Dowd is a friend and has been a valuable member of our legal team."

"We will continue our ongoing representation of the President and our cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel," Sekulow said.

Last week, the Federal Election Commission notified Trump's 2020 presidential campaign that Dowd was one of 108 donors to that campaign who had given more money than is legally allowed.

Dowd had contributed $3,000 to the 2020 campaign fund, which is $300 more than is allowed, according to the FEC's tally.

Trump campaign treasurer Bradley Crate told CNBC said Dowd sent a refund check to the campaign in January for the $300.

Additional reporting by Eamon Javers