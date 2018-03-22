JP Morgan: 'Goldilocks' stock conditions ahead after Fed decision

J.P. Morgan told clients that the Federal Reserve's reluctance to forecast four rate hikes in 2018 should spur a "goldilocks" rally in stocks.

"There was no significant change in inflation expectations and the growth outlook, alleviating recent equity markets concerns," quantitative strategist Marko Kolanovic wrote Wednesday. "This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment."

Kolanovic said the central bank quelled overblown inflation concerns by leaving its so-called dot plot unchanged for 2018. The dot plot chart, which maps anonymous entries from each Fed official on the course of interest rate hikes, likely signals that the central bank expects prices to grow steadily and not accelerate beyond a comfortable pace.

The Fed's latest move in monetary policy, however, appears to have left markets "confused."

The Dow Jones industrial average hit session highs immediately following the release but reversed course multiple times as ChairmanJerome Powell took questions, ultimately ending the day lower. Bond yields, too, couldn't seem to make up their mind, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note climbing to highs above 2.93 percent before ending the day unchanged.

But Kolanovic's bullish view on equities is nothing new. The J.P. Morgan strategist wrote to clients earlier in the month to assure them that worries over a potential trade war would prove unfounded.