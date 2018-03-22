‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary: Women-run businesses make me the most money—here's why

"If you want something done, give it to a busy mother. That's an old adage and it's true in business," O'Leary says.

The time taken away from work to raise children, or the "motherhood penalty," is often cited as a contributor to the pay disparity between men and women, and numbers bear that out: The earnings of women who have children fall behind men by 20 percent due to time away from their careers, according to a 2018 working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which analyzed data from Denmark.

But for entrepreneurs, O'Leary says the multi-tasking abilities of someone who's balanced child rearing with a career are a huge advantage.

"Women are very good at allocating their time, so they know what to do not only with their time, but with their employees' [time,]" he explains. "A lot of my companies that are small, average size, 25 employees, [so] it really matters what everybody is doing."

Margulis, a mother herself, agrees: "[Moms] already know how to time manage, we already know how to juggle all the balls," she says. "We're getting the kids to school, or making the lunches. We're setting up the doctor's appointments, we're taking [the kids to] Little League. We already have so much happening in our lives that it is very natural to wear so many hats, and I think that for women, that translates really well into the workplace."