A suspicious package has been found near the central London office of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, according to the British police.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution," police said. "No injuries have been reported."

Cambridge Analytica is in the midst of a media firestorm after an undercover sting operation caught senior executives boasting about psychological manipulation, entrapment techniques and fake news campaigns.

Police said they were called at to the offices at 1:26 p.m. London time on Thursday to reports of a suspicious package at a building in New Oxford Street. Officers are currently at the scene and the package is being assessed.

The London Met Police also said that road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Alongside social media giant Facebook, the London-based elections consultancy is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. The allegations have heightened concerns over whether such data was then used to try and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Brexit vote. Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this article.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.