Taco Bell will soon be selling tortilla chips inspired by its sauces, but only at grocery stores

Taco Bell is bringing its menu innovation to the grocery store.

The fast food Mexican chain owned by Yum Brands said Thursday it will be rolling out a line of tortilla chips at grocery and convenience stores starting in May.

Customers can choose from Classic, Mild and Fire chips, which take their flavor inspiration from Taco Bell's signature sauces.

"Our sauce packets are one of the brand's most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips," Marisa Thalberg, chief brand officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

The Classic tortilla chips are simply salted while the other two varieties are packed with a bit more flavor. The Mild chips are seasoned with three different chili peppers and cumin and the Fire chips have hints of jalapeno, chili peppers and paprika.

Prices of the bags of chips will be set be each grocery or retail outlet, the company said.

These packaged chips will join the line of dips, sauces, shells and seasoning mixes that Taco Bell sells in partnership with Kraft.