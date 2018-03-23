Starbucks has closed its pay gap in the US—here are 4 other companies that have done the same

In 2008, Starbucks conducted a company-wide compensation study that included regular salary check-ins to identify and address pay disparities. Since then, the company has implemented a few practices to ensure equal pay. One is a calculator that objectively determines an employee's pay range based off experience. Another is a tool that analyzes bonuses before they are finalized to ensure there is no bias in the compensation process.
Starbucks says that, in addition to checking pay, hiring managers have also stopped asking candidates about what they've been paid at previous jobs. That's a move many states are making, too, as some ban questions about salary history from the interview process.
"One of the most important things to get right is starting pay," Sara Bowen, an attorney who leads Starbucks Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility team, said in a statement. "If a woman comes into a company low, she tends to stay low. If a job candidate comes to Starbucks making 70 or 80 cents on the dollar, and we use that as the basis for her pay at Starbucks, we simply import gender inequality into our own system."
