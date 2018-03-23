Starbucks has closed its pay gap in the US—here are 4 other companies that have done the same

Last year, Adobe announced that all of its male and female employees in the U.S. are now receiving equal pay for equal work.

"We were already close to pay parity in the U.S. through our strong people practices, and now we are proud to have achieved and documented this last step of full parity," said Donna Morris, executive vice president of Customer & Employee Experience at Adobe, in a statement. "It means a lot to our U.S. employees, and we're excited to extend that same commitment to our global employee base in the upcoming year."

In January, the software company announced that it has also achieved pay equity in India, helping to close the gap between its male and female employees in 80 percent of its global workforce.