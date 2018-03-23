Cardi B demands to know where her taxes go—here's the answer

Cardi B might be making "money moves" but she's not happy that so much of that money goes to Uncle Sam and she's not sure what she gets in exchange.

The Bronx-bred rapper reveals that 40 percent of her income goes to taxes in a video posted to Instagram that immediately began going viral. Yet city streets are still dirty, she points out, while subways are rat-infested and prisoners live in sordid conditions.

Taking all this into account, Cardi has one question for the government: "I want to know what you're doing with my f------- money."

The rapper's post caught on with celebrities, too: P. Diddy chimed in and also demanded answers. So we got them for you. Here's where your money goes.