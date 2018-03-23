Conservatives rip Trump for signing massive spending bill that ignores many of their priorities

Some of the nation's loudest and most prominent conservative voices tore into President Donald Trump on Friday, lambasting the president over his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill just hours after he threatened to veto it. The attacks represented a swift about-face from a group that typically comprises some of Trump's biggest cheerleaders.

Laura Ingraham, the conservative radio host, wrote on Twitter that it was a "missed opportunity" for the president. "If he loses the House, Dems will go straight to impeachment," she added.

Author and commentator Ann Coulter also warned the president that signing the bill, and thereby betraying his conservative base, could lead to his impeachment.

"I will never sign another bill like this again," Coulter quoted Trump saying during remarks about the bill. "Yeah, because you'll be impeached," Coulter added below the quote.

Coulter, whose most recent book was titled, "In Trump We Trust," also labeled Trump as "President Schumer," a reference to liberal Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The actor and outspoken conservative James Woods also took a swipe at the president, writing: "The Democrats gave you the rope, Mr. President, and you just hanged yourself with it." He added the hashtag #ByeByeGOP, an apparent reference to the Republican majority in Congress.

At the White House on Friday, Trump tried to justify his decision to sign the bill by saying it was in the interest of national security. The measure contains billions of dollars in additional spending for the Pentagon, which Republicans sought. Yet it also has funding for discretionary domestic programs, which Democrats demanded in order to help get the bill over the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. To staunch fiscal conservatives, this combination was the worst possible outcome.

The bill Trump eventually signed also angered conservatives by maintaining funding for Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit women's health-care provider and perennial target of the right.

Anti-abortion activists had hoped the spending bill would expand the current ban on taxpayer funding of abortions, known as the Hyde Amendment, to include private insurers who received federal bailout money. They also wanted the omnibus to contain a so-called "conscience protection" clause, allowing health-care providers to refuse to perform abortions if the procedure violated their religious or moral beliefs. But neither of these was included in the final legislation.