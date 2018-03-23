After a week of panic and selling for the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer zeroed in on a buying opportunity he thought could bounce back "like a coiled spring:" the stock of retailer PVH Corp.

Shares of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent company fell sharply during February's market-wide sell-off as investors cooled on retail stocks.

"But this company reports next Wednesday night, and based on the publicly available clues, ... I bet it will deliver a very good quarter," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday. "In short, I think this is your chance to pick up a high-quality piece of merchandise that's now down almost 12 percent from its January highs."

To back up his call, Cramer went over the six pieces of evidence that made him so bullish on PVH ahead of its earnings report.