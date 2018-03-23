European markets open lower amid heightened fears of a global trade war

In Asia, shares slumped after Chinese authorities said they could hit 128 U.S. products with tariffs in response to President Donald Trump's memorandum which could impose charges on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese products. Trump said the taxes were intended to penalize Beijing for stealing Washington's intellectual property. The decision from the White House sent the Dow Jones briefly into correction territory.

The U.S. president also announced exemptions for the European Union and six other countries, at least temporarily, from the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Investors were also poised to focus on the upcoming IPO (initial public offering) of Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS. The IPO is thought to generate about $1.7 billion for Germany's biggest bank.

In Italy, political parties will be looking to secure a parliamentary deal on Friday, but a new government is far from being put together after the inconclusive election earlier this month. Italy's parliament will open for the first time since the March 4 vote.

Elsewhere, European leaders will continue their second day of meetings in Brussels.