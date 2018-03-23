Here's a map of where rural hospital closures are happening in the US

(Click to see an interactive version of this map.)

There has been a total of 83 rural hospital closures in the United States from January 2010 to January 2018, according to the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program, a group which tracks rural hospital closures across the country.

The majority of hospital closures are located in the southeast portion of the United States, as seen by NC RHRP's data.

The reasons for rural hospital closures vary for every community but can include decreased demand for inpatient services, consolidation in the health-care space, and a state's decision of whether to expand Medicaid, Mark Holmes, director of NC RHRP, told CNBC.

Social demographics can also play a role in whether a hospital closes, he said.