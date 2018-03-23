Musician and entrepreneur Jon Bon Jovi: This is the key to succeeding in business

Over the past three decades, Jon Bon Jovi has sold more than 130 million albums, earned a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009 and his his Grammy-winning band, Bon Jovi, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018.

He's also "a shrewd businessman," Bon Jovi biographer Bryan Reesman tells Forbes.

If you want to be successful in business, "don't chase fads or fashions," Bon Jovi tells CNBC Make It. He gives the example of Scott Boilen, the man behind the Snuggie: "The guy that created the Snuggie showed that that was his creation. Don't try to create the Snuggie 2 because you saw someone be successful at it."

You have to "believe in what it is you're selling," he says. "Whatever it is that you're going to do, do it because you believe in it. And then success is just a matter of time."