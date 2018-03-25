Asia markets fall in morning trade as concerns over a US-China trade war rise

Asian markets traded lower on Monday, following a global sell-off late last week amid fears that rising tensions between the United States and China could lead to a full-blown trade war.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 opened lower, trading down 0.57 percent at 5,787.4 in morning trade. The heavily weighted financial sector was down 0.81 percent.

Major banking stocks in the country fell — shares of ANZ declined 0.92 percent, Commonwealth Bank was down 0.69 percent and the National Australia Bank declined 0.86 percent. Westpac shares were down 0.35 percent.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.02 percent in early morning trade. The Topix index was down 0.83 percent. Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi fell 0.41 percent.

Beijing on Friday said it may target 128 U.S. products with an import value of $3 billion in response to President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this month that imposed broad duties on foreign aluminum and steel imports.

Trump had also announced tariff plans for up to $60 billion in Chinese imports, although China did not officially connect its Friday threats of retaliation to that White House action.

On Saturday, some of the world's top economists and business leaders at the China Development Forum in Beijing warned about the risks of a trade war between the two economic powerhouses. Nobel-prize winning economists Robert Shiller and Joseph Stiglitzpredicted pain ahead for the U.S. economy if Beijing and Washington ramp up tit-for-tat trade penalties.